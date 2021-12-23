Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading Up 2.2%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 3,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a $2.1823 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72.

About Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

