TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$56.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.08.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$48.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$35.28 and a 1 year high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.95%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

