TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 6.2%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 7,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 395,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

