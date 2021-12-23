TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

