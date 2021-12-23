Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 4.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $36,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $87,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $425.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $350.01 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.