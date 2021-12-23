TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) versus Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Financial Comparison

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Sterling Check’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.38 $102.90 million $0.25 127.96 Sterling Check $454.05 million 4.23 -$52.29 million N/A N/A

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Check.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 3.09% 13.10% 5.28% Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TELUS International (Cda) and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76 Sterling Check 0 3 6 0 2.67

TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus target price of $37.64, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Sterling Check has a consensus target price of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 54.14%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Sterling Check on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

