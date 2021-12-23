Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.93. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,394. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

