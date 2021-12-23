Tenable Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of 763% compared to the typical daily volume of 397 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

