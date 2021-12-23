Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $87.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.