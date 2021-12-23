Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research raised their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $806.50.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,008.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.50, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,038.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $818.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

