Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.30 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $969,741. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

