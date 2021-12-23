Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $133.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

