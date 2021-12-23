Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.47 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 140.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust stock opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

