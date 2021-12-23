Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.52 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

