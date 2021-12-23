Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,810 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,245,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 338,256 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $129.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.