Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 202 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

