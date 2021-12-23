Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 433.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,261,000 after buying an additional 2,493,544 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Ventas by 42.0% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after buying an additional 916,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,332,000 after buying an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

