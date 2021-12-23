Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $134.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

