TFC Financial Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.57. 19,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,642. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

