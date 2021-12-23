TFC Financial Management Buys 185 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.37. 36,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

