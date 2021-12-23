TFC Financial Management Has $5.05 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

