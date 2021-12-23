TFC Financial Management Has $613,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.51. 22,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

