TFC Financial Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

TFC Financial Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $115,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $249,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,169. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

