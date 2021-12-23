The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 285.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 385,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

