The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,062. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

