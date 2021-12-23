The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

