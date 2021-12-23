The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

