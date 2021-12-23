The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 139,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.40. 87,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,866,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

