The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Hits $0.0869

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.08 or 0.08087535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00074614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.01 or 0.99792440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007038 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,790,937 coins and its circulating supply is 88,832,305 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

