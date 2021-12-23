The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00187607 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

