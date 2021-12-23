The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Announces — Dividend of $0.03

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:GCV opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.17% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.