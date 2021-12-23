The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 186.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,038 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up about 2.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GDV opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.