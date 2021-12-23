The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $101.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

