The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.7% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

