The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $197.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

