The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

