The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.54. 2,126,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,543. Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

