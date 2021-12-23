The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TD opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

