The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

