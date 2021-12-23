The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

DIS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.18. 70,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,367,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $276.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

