Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thorne Healthtech.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thorne Healthtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at $433,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRN traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 186,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,728. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

