Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of THBRF stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

