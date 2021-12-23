Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of THBRF stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.05.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
