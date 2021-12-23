Titon (LON:TON) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of TON opened at GBX 115 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Titon has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.21.

In other Titon news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,302.95).

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

