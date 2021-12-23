TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
