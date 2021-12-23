TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.