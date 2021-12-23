Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 28th (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid’s (NYSE:CURV) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 28th. Torrid had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $231,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Torrid stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47. Torrid has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

