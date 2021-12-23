TotemFi (TOTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $898,234.97

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, TotemFi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $898,234.97 and approximately $16,554.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

