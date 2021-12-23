ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

TBLT opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ToughBuilt Industries news, CEO Michael Panosian bought 263,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $100,078.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 694,036 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

