Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,053 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,839% compared to the average daily volume of 44 call options.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE AIR opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.76. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.