TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $614.70. 190,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $622.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.