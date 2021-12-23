Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 16,119 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $21,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $2,462,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $29,890,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

